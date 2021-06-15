Young director in huge demand

Young director Merlapaka Gandhi directed films like Venkatadri Express, Express Raja and Krishnarjuna Yuddam in the past. He is focused on Maestro featuring Nithiin in the lead role. Gandhi penned the script of a small film Ek Mini Katha that is streaming on Amazon Prime. Known for doing films on a strict budget, Gandhi is in huge demand. He is said to have worked on three scripts for web-based projects apart from feature films.

He is also in talks with a couple of young actors for his next film and Gandhi is expected to complete a couple of web-based films in this while. He is in demand and he received numerous offers for small films after the release of Ek Mini Katha. Gandhi will complete his work for Maestro and will move on to his next.