YSRCP’s big headache: MLA, MLC fight protocol wars

Both are legislators from the ruling party. But, both are not seeing eye-to-eye. Those in the know say they do not even like to wish each other. Now the tussle between the two legislators of the same party is threatening to spill over onto the streets. The leaders in question are Kasu Mahesh Reddy, the MLA of Gurajala and Janga Krishnamurthy, the MLC.

Both the leaders are from the Palnadu region and are at war with one another. Both are trying to get one-up on the other. Janga has been a two-time MLA from Gurajala, but became an MLC. Mahesh is from Narasaraopet and has since shifted to Gurajala in 2019. The Janga group accuses Kasu group of ignoring them and sidelining them. The situation has come to such a pass that both the leaders are not participating together in any programme.

Recently, the YSRCP MPTCs from Dachepalli mandal were sworn-in in the presence of Janga Krishna Murthy. Soon after the MLC left, Kasu Mahesh reached the pace. The MPTCs were sworn in again in the presence of Kasu. This has become a big issue in the constituency. Janga has in fact lodged a complaint against breach of protocol on the issue.

The Kasu group has its own litany of complaints. All the 31 councillors of Piduguralla municipal council were elected unopposed mainly due to the efforts of Kasu. But, they were felicitated by Janga group. Kasu was not invited to the function. Recently, both the groups tore each other’s flexis. This led to fisticuffs between both the groups. Locals say that CM Jagan should intervene and set the house in order.