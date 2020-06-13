14-days remand for Atchannaidu: TDP trying for bail

The ACB Court has given 14-days remand for TDLP Deputy Leader and former Minister K. Atchannaidu in connection with the irregularities in purchase of medicines in ESI hospitals. However, the court ordered the ACB officials to give treatment to Atchannaidu at the Guntur General Hospital. He underwent surgery for fissures two days ago.

It was a night-long drama when Atchannaidu was taken to the Guntur sub-jail after the court’s orders. He was made to wait there outside the sub-jail for sometime. Later, he was taken to the hospital. This was also as per the information from the officials.

Meanwhile, TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh along with party leaders arrived at the ACB court in Mangalagiri. Efforts have been continued to get bail for Atchannaidu. The arrest of former minister came as a shock to the Opposition party just as it was about to mount an all out attack on the ruling YCP in the coming Assembly session from June 16.

Sensing the unrest in the TDP leaders, the Government and the police have put many leaders under house arrest all over the state. Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan was not allowed to come out of the house. Former MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar was also restrained from moving out. The police also restrained MLA Nimmala Ramanaidu.