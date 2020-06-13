Allu Arjun creating content for Aha

Tollywood actors and directors are utilizing the coronavirus break to the best. While most of the directors are busy penning a bunch of scripts, the actors are preparing to lineup a series of new projects. Allu Arjun is currently listening to scripts for his father Allu Aravind’s digital platform Aha. The actor is said to have zeroed in a couple of scripts for web series and he is monitoring the work.

Allu Arjun also hired a team to zero interesting scripts for web series that can be made for Aha. Once the scripts are zeroed in by the team, Allu Arjun will go through them and will take the final call. On the other side, Allu Aravind is holding talks with several talented directors to team up with Aha. The latest one to join the list is Surendar Reddy. The talented director is working on a web series for Aha which will start rolling soon.