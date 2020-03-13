15 years of Anushka: Celebrities laud Lady Superstar

Anushka is the first consideration for women-centric films in South and she emerged as the highest-paid South Indian actress in no time. She recently completed 15 years in cinema and on this occasion, the makers of Nishabdham celebrated her remarkable journey by inviting all the directors, producers and close friends of Anushka. All the celebrities who attended the event left Anushka in heaps of praises. Here are some of the excerpts from the speeches of celebrities in their words:

Raghavendra Rao: I first saw Anushka in Nagarjuna’s guest house in Annapurna Studios. Soon after I saw her, I told her that she would turn the top actress in South. I am proud of Anushka for making my words true. It was a great experience working with her in ‘Om Namo Venkatesaya’.

Shyam Prasad Reddy: Everyone says that I gave her a game-changer but it is Anushka who changed us with Arundathi. She is one of the sweetest people I have ever known. I wish to see you with a family in the coming future.

Suresh Babu: Congratulations Anushka for a great journey. She is one good human being among the heroines who is sweat with a great heart.

SS Rajamouli: Anushka is my family friend. I have no words to say about her as all the guests revealed her best qualities. She is a keen observant and keeps an eye on everything. She turned so close to me during the shoot of Vikramarkudu. I am proud of creating Devasena and I respect her a lot. She has a special place in my heart.

PVP: A wonderful human being and a god gifted child who is one of the finest creations of Almighty. We are blessed to have her as a friend. I am privileged to work with her.

Sriwass: Our journey started with Lakshyam and I still remember we discussed buying a car after the film’s release. From buying a car to gifting some unknown a car is the most remarkable journey and it alone says about the success of Anushka.

YVS Chowdary: I met Anushka when she signed her first film Super. It was a great working experience with her in Okka Magadu.

Puri Jagannadh: I am proud to introduce Anushka. I met her in a Mumbai hotel and locked her for Super. I took her to Nagarjuna. When she said her name was Sweety, we wanted to find her a suitable screen name. Soon, I named her Anushka after meeting a singer named Anoushka. I am proud that my girl had such a remarkable journey and climbed great heights.

Charmme: I know her since Super. We used to work out together in a gym. We soon turned thick friends. She has all the best qualities in her. Anushka is always amazing.

Anjali: Many more years to come for Anushka and wishing her all the best.

All the guests wished good luck for the release of Nishabdham. Directed by Hemanth Madhukar, this action thriller is gearing up for April 2nd release. R Madhavan is the other lead actor. The film releases in Telugu, Hindi, English, Tamil and Malayalam languages.