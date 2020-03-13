Central advisory raises concerns on AP local polls

Finally, the Indian government has issued an advisory to all the States not to hold public meetings and conferences in view of the coronavirus threat. The advisory asked foreign-returnees to stay at home and not move outdoors for at least 14 days since their return to India. The general instructions assumed significance in the wake of coronavirus cases being reported from all over the country.

Even in Andhra Pradesh, the first virus positive case was reported in Nellore town. The student returned from Italy a few days back and he moved out normally with his friends and relatives. But later, he fell sick with fever and other symptoms, Now, the youngster tested positive for Corona. Most of those who came in contact with him are quarantined for now.

Amid this, concerns are being raised on the ongoing local body elections. The election process is a big process. From officials and staff to the political parties, all would have to hold meetings to prepare for it. Moreover, there would be election campaigns. Voters would have to stand in long queues. Analysts say that the AP government should also study the issue in depth and consider Central advisory carefully before going ahead with elections further.