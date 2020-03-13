When Anushka gifted a swanky car for a Russian in Georgia

Anushka Shetty completed 15 years of film career and on this occasion, the makers of Nishabdham celebrated an event named ’15 years of Anushka’ inviting all the directors and producers who worked with Anushka. Shyam Prasad Reddy who produced Arundathi, a game-changer and a remarkable film in Anushka’s career revealed an interesting episode and experience. He said that he has been to Georgia recently for a vacation where he met a man named ZaZa. His speech in his words:

“I wanted a driver and care-taker to make myself comfortable in Georgia. It was ZaZa who arrived in a Benz to the airport to pick me. He started the conversation asking where am I coming from. When I said India and Hyderabad, he was left in joy. He asked if I knew Sweety (Anushka)? I said yes, I worked with her. He reminded about his memories with Anushka when she shot for Varna”.

“ZaZa was the care-taker and driver for Anushka when she shot for Varna for three months in Georgia. After three weeks, Anushka and ZaZa turned thick friends. One day he was absent for work and Anushka came to know that he could not pay the vehicle installment and his car was taken by the finance team. Anushka met ZaZa soon that evening and gifted him a brand new car for him. His family was left in tears and thanked Anushka” said Shyam Prasad Reddy.

He said that Anushka never spoke about this to anyone and it was ZaZa who told about this incident.