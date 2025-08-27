A Golden Opportunity for Pawan Kalyan’s OG

The Dasara holiday season this year starts from September 20th and the holidays will end on October 5th. Pawan Kalyan’s OG and Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2 are in the race for release and both these films are high on expectations. Though it is not official, the release of Akhanda 2 is shifted to December 5th and an official announcement will be made soon. OG will have a solo release during the long holiday season and the film will have a huge advantage. OG has just need to get a postive word of mouth to do wonders at the Telugu box-office.

OG is also doing the highest pre-release business for a Telugu film and it is surpassing several pan-Indian biggies. The theatrical rights are in huge demand. OG presents Pawan Kalyan as a stylish gangster and his fans are quite eager about the release. Sujeeth is the director and Priyanka Arul Mohan is the leading lady. DVV Danayya produced OG and Thaman is the music composer. OG releases on September 25th.