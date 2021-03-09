A small pause for Megastar’s Acharya shoot

Megastar Chiranjeevi is shooting for his next film Acharya without breaks and the shoot is happening in and around East Godavari district, Khammam district. Ram Charan shot his combination episodes with Chiranjeevi and returned back to Hyderabad recently. Chiranjeevi is shooting for the film in Khammam district currently. The shoot of the film has been called for a couple of days after Chiranjeevi is unwell. The shoot of Acharya resumes in the next couple of days.

The makers are in plans to complete the current schedule by the mid of this month. Directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya is a mass entertainer that is announced for May 13th release. Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde are the heroines. Matinee Entertainments are the producers.