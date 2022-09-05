Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali Trailer: Soul-stirring

Advertisement

Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali marks third time collaboration of Sudheer Babu and Mohanakrishna Indraganti and Krithi Shetty is the leading lady in it. The director chose cinema backdrop for the movie which shows the mindset of parents on the movie industry.

It starts on pleasant note with Krithi Shetty accepting to act in movies which makes Sudheer Babu contented. Although Krithi is a doctor, she dreams to see herself as an actress on screen. Sudheer is a blockbuster maker who enjoys every moment he spends with her. But Krithi’s parents become villains for the love story. Like typical Telugu parents, they just hate industry.

Sudheer Babu has done well in romantic and emotional sequences. Krithi Shetty has played her part convincingly. Vivek Sagar adds depth with his BGM. As the trailer suggests, Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali is a soul-stirring love story with Indraganti mark treatment.

The film is slated for release on 16th of this month.