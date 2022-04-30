Acharya building on Family audience

After many delays, Megastar Chiranjeevi and Mega Power Star Ram Charan’s ‘Acharya’ finally hit the big screens yesterday. Mega fans are overjoyed to see both Father and Son on the same screen for the first time in a long time.

Acharya’s movie received mixed reviews, although general audience word-of-mouth appeared to be positive. There are numerous scenes that the audience genuinely enjoys. Until the evening, it was clear that the talk was improving, as family audiences began watching the evening shows for their favourite hero.

Acharya is directed by blockbuster director Koratala Siva. Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy have produced Acharya under Matinee Entertainments banner.