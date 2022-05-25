Akhil In Action Mode @ Manali

Akhil Akkineni and Surender Reddy’s Agent is one of the most-awaited films in Tollywood. The team is in Manali shooting for the high-octane action sequences.

Vijay Master is choreographing stunts in this schedule participated by Akhil and other prominent cast.

A working still has been released in which we can see Akhil, Surender Reddy, Rasool Ellore, and Vijay Master.

Agent is being readied for August 12th release as Independence day special. Malayalam Superstar Mammootty plays an important role in the film while Sakshi Vaidhya plays Akhil’s Love Interest.

AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema are jointly producing the film.