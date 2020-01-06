Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo trailer : AA one man show in vintage Trivikram celluloid

The theatrical trailer of much anticipated Sankranti film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is finally out and it bears Trivikram mark all over with Allu Arjun’s one man show. The finely cut trailer promises a wholesome treat for audience with entertainment being the USP. Narrating stories laced with family emotions and human values in an entertaining way is Trivikram’s forte and this trailer suggests that he is back to his favorite genre after experimenting with his previous film Aravinda Sametha.

Allu Arjun’s stylish appearance and his comedy timing are the biggest takeaways of the trailer which presents both the funny side and the mass angle of his character. The ensemble cast of the film are showcased in the trailer and the rich production values with impressive visuals make it more appealing. The trailer hints that Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is going to be a complete package for audience this Sankranti.

Produced by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna, the film has its music score done by SS Thaman. The sensational audio has already set high expectations on the film and the well packaged trailer will take the expectations further.