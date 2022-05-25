All eyes on F3

F3 is the first full-length entertainer that is hitting the screens after the coronavirus pandemic started. The film is hitting the screens this Friday and the pre-release sales for the film are decent. Anil Ravipudi and his team are quite busy with the promotions and they are pretty confident that all the sections of the audience would watch the film in theatres. Venkatesh and Varun Tej revealed that F3 would be watched on repeat mode because of the unlimited fun. The film’s producer Dil Raju announced that there would be no price hike for the film. All the promotional interviews reached the audience well.

The trade analysts, film producers and the film industry are following the film closely. The film is carrying reports from the Censor shows in Hyderabad and Dubai. The film’s theatrical rights are valued at high stakes and F3 will have to do exceptionally well to recover the investments. The film will also have a cap of just one week as there are several films releasing next week. Hence, F3 has to open with a bang and do well. F3 is directed by Anil Ravipudi and it has Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah and Mehreen in the lead roles.