All Eyes on Nagarjuna as Simon

King Nagarjuna has been struggling to deliver success in Telugu cinema. He had no big opportunities in Telugu and he was left puzzled. His market also has seen a decline and Nagarjuna is waiting to bounce back. He has done a crucial role in Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra and Dhanush’s Kubera. The actor changed path and he is essaying the role of the lead antagonist in Rajinikanth’s upcoming release Coolie that releases next week. Nagarjuna is playing Simon in the film and his looks, posters gained attention.

Simon seems to present Nagarjuna in a never-seen shade as an actor and Nag too seems to have done the role with perfection. Rajinikanth heaped praise on Nag for his charm and performance in Coolie. If all goes well, Simon would be a career changing role for Nag and he can explore many such roles in the future as an actor. Along with lead roles, Nag can also take up several challenging roles if Simon is accepted by the audience. Nag too is eagerly waiting to hear the feedback from the audience about the deadliest role Simon.

Coolie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and it is produced by Sun Pictures. The film releases on August 14th across the globe.