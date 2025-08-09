War 2 Hindi Release: No Space for Coolie

It would be an epic clash for the Independence Day weekend box-office. Hrithik Roshan and NTR starrer War 2 will clash with Rajinikanth’s Coolie. Both these films are releasing on August 14th and the expectations are big on both the films. Yashraj Films, the producers of War 2 have locked most of the screens across North India for War 2. More than 90 percent of the single screens in North India will screen War 2 for the entire first weekend. Coolie will get very few screens in North India.

War 2 will release in close to 5000 screens in Hindi alone in India. The advance bookings of War 2 will open tomorrow all over. Coolie will dominate the South Indian release as the film will get a grand release excluding the Telugu states. War 2 will have a limited release in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka. Both War 2 and Coolie will have a grand release across the overseas circles. Both these films will open on a grand note and we have to wait to see who dominates the Independence Day weekend.