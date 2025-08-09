x
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
War 2 Hindi Release: No Space for Coolie

Published on August 9, 2025 by sankar

It would be an epic clash for the Independence Day weekend box-office. Hrithik Roshan and NTR starrer War 2 will clash with Rajinikanth’s Coolie. Both these films are releasing on August 14th and the expectations are big on both the films. Yashraj Films, the producers of War 2 have locked most of the screens across North India for War 2. More than 90 percent of the single screens in North India will screen War 2 for the entire first weekend. Coolie will get very few screens in North India.

War 2 will release in close to 5000 screens in Hindi alone in India. The advance bookings of War 2 will open tomorrow all over. Coolie will dominate the South Indian release as the film will get a grand release excluding the Telugu states. War 2 will have a limited release in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka. Both War 2 and Coolie will have a grand release across the overseas circles. Both these films will open on a grand note and we have to wait to see who dominates the Independence Day weekend.

