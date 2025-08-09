Buzz: Pooja Hegde in Nithiin’s Film?

After back-to-back debacles like Robinhood and Thammudu, Nithiin is on a break. It was announced that he would take a Telangana-based rural drama titled Yelamma but the project is kept on hold. Reports say that Nithiin has walked out of the film and he is keen to start Vikram Kumar’s film. The movie is said to be a sports drama and Nithiin plays a horse rider in this film. Swaari is the title considered for the film and an official announcement is expected soon.

As per the recent development, Vikram Kumar is keen to rope in Pooja Hegde as the heroine. The discussions are going on and things will be finalized soon. Pooja Hegde has been waiting to make her comeback to Telugu cinema for a while. Though she was roped in for a couple of films, the filmmakers have replaced her due to various reasons. Nithiin and Pooja Hegde pair looks fresh. UV Creations will produce Swaari which is planned on a big-budget.