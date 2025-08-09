x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Buzz: Pooja Hegde in Nithiin’s Film?

Published on August 9, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Paradha Trailer: An Emotional n Thrilling journey
image
Today’s Cinema Bulletin
image
All Eyes on Nagarjuna as Simon
image
War 2 Hindi Release: No Space for Coolie
image
Buzz: Pooja Hegde in Nithiin’s Film?

Buzz: Pooja Hegde in Nithiin’s Film?

After back-to-back debacles like Robinhood and Thammudu, Nithiin is on a break. It was announced that he would take a Telangana-based rural drama titled Yelamma but the project is kept on hold. Reports say that Nithiin has walked out of the film and he is keen to start Vikram Kumar’s film. The movie is said to be a sports drama and Nithiin plays a horse rider in this film. Swaari is the title considered for the film and an official announcement is expected soon.

As per the recent development, Vikram Kumar is keen to rope in Pooja Hegde as the heroine. The discussions are going on and things will be finalized soon. Pooja Hegde has been waiting to make her comeback to Telugu cinema for a while. Though she was roped in for a couple of films, the filmmakers have replaced her due to various reasons. Nithiin and Pooja Hegde pair looks fresh. UV Creations will produce Swaari which is planned on a big-budget.

Next War 2 Hindi Release: No Space for Coolie Previous BSS highly awaited thriller Kishkindhapuri release date locked
else

TRENDING

image
Paradha Trailer: An Emotional n Thrilling journey
image
War 2 Hindi Release: No Space for Coolie
image
Buzz: Pooja Hegde in Nithiin’s Film?

Latest

image
Paradha Trailer: An Emotional n Thrilling journey
image
Today’s Cinema Bulletin
image
All Eyes on Nagarjuna as Simon
image
War 2 Hindi Release: No Space for Coolie
image
Buzz: Pooja Hegde in Nithiin’s Film?

Most Read

image
All Eyes on Nagarjuna as Simon
image
No Rakhi bonding between KTR and Kalvakuntla Kavitha this year
image
Vinutha Kota and Kakani Govardhan Reddy Granted Bail

Related Articles

Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire Shraddha Das In Dark Mode