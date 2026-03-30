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Home > Movie News

Amaravati Inner Ring Road Case: High Court Dismisses Petitions Against Chandrababu

Published on March 30, 2026 by Sanyogita

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Amaravati Inner Ring Road Case: High Court Dismisses Petitions Against Chandrababu

The Amaravati Inner Ring Road alignment case has taken a decisive turn as the Andhra Pradesh High Court dismissed three petitions filed against Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. The ruling brings much-needed clarity to a case that has remained under scrutiny for several years.

The petitions were filed by former Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy. He had raised concerns over the Inner Ring Road alignment that was planned during the previous Telugu Desam Party government. The allegations claimed that the alignment was altered to benefit select individuals with the involvement of senior leaders, including Chandrababu Naidu and then minister P. Narayana.

Based on these claims, cases were registered during the YSR Congress Party government. The investigation has been ongoing in the ACB Court in Vijayawada. Seeking further action, Alla Ramakrishna Reddy approached the High Court with multiple petitions.

One of the key demands was to transfer the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation. He argued that Chandrababu Naidu, now serving as Chief Minister, could influence the ongoing probe. Another petition sought cancellation of the bail previously granted to Naidu in the same case. A third petition requested that the case be moved from the ACB Court to a special court designated for MPs and MLAs.

After hearing the matter at a preliminary stage, the High Court rejected all three petitions. The court made it clear that the petitions did not merit further consideration. It concluded that there were no valid grounds to proceed with the requests made by the petitioner.

This verdict provides significant relief to Chandrababu Naidu. It also signals a judicial closure to attempts that aimed to escalate the case through higher investigative and legal interventions.

The ruling is expected to have political implications as well. The Inner Ring Road issue had been used as a point of contention between the Telugu Desam Party and the YSR Congress Party. With the High Court dismissing the petitions, the legal footing of the allegations has weakened at this stage.

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