Amaravati should be second capital of India : TG Venkatesh

A strange demand has come up on Amaravati capital issue in AP and this has come from none other than an MP representing BJP.

BJP Rajya Sabha member TG Venkatesh, who defected from TDP demanded that Amaravati should be made as second capital of India.

He said Amaravati is best suited as the second capital of the country, when compared to Hyderabad both geographically and strategically.

He suggested YSRCP government to send proposals to the government to make Amaravati the second capital of the country while the state implements the three capital formula in AP.

He said that the BJP would rather indirectly support decentralization of administration.

If the Centre approves to relocate High court in Kurnool, it would mean that it approves the three capital formula of the YSRCP government, TS Venkatesh opined.