No legality to Jagan’s Disha police stations?

It is becoming clear that the Disha Police Stations being opened by Jagan Reddy Circar have no powers to book cases under the AP Disha Act passed by the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The special officers, DSPs, CIs and SIs attached to these police stations are as of now not accepting the cases under the Disha Act. This was revealed when TDP MLA Adireddy Bhavani went to file a complaint at the Rajahmundry Disha PS, which is the first Disha police station in the entire country. Bhavani wanted to file her complaint against indecent and objectionable messages posted against her in social media.

However, the officers at Rajahumundry station told her that they could not book cases under Disha Act as it had not got the Presidential approval as yet. When the TDP MLA asked about further proceedings, the officials said that they were accepting her complaint just like a normal police station. Investigation would be taken up accordingly, but not as per the Disha Act as announced by the YCP government.

Interestingly, Bhavani made similar complaint to Assembly Speaker four months ago but no action is taken till now. Whereas, immediate arrests are being made on complaints made by YCP leaders.