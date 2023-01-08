‘Amigos’ teaser: Loaded with Thrill and Action

Advertisement

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s thriller with Mythri Movie Makers is titled ‘Amigos’. The film, made on a rich scale, is heading to theatres on February 10, 2023.

Written and directed by Rajendra Reddy, the makers recently released the character first look posters, featuring all the dopplegangers from the film. Now today makers unveiled the intriguing teaser.

In the teaser, Unknown doppleganger Michael from Kolkata calls the other two dopplegangers to meet. And they meet and have fun while also experiencing strange things. When the three cross paths, chaos ensues, as demonstrated by the makers’ use of flash action cuts. Finally, doppleganger 3 said, “How can you play Cat and Mouse game with me?” indicating that this will be a brilliant game between dopplegangers.

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram in action mode with stylish looks is always a treat to watch. In three different looks and modulations, he awed. He also nailed the action scenes. Ghibran’s brilliant background score and rich visuals are an added bonus. The teaser did not reveal many details, but it did raise the bar for expectations.

Ashika Ranganath is playing the female lead. Ghibran is scoring the music and Soundar Rajan S handled the cinematography. Tammiraju taking care of editing while Avinash Kolla handling production design. Mythri Movie Makers bankrolled the film.