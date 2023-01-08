ATM’ Teaser: ZEE5 Original nails it!

ZEE5’s web originals have been varied. ‘Gaalivaana’ and ‘Recce’ in 2022 were its well-made originals. The former had a bold twist as well. Its series like ‘Loser’, ‘Oka Chinna Family Story’ and ‘Maa Neella Tank’ have been targeted at the family audience.

The platform is now bracing for the release of ‘ATM’ on January 20. Star director Harish Shankar is expanding his horizons in the OTT space as its showrunner and story-writer. Producer Dil Raju has backed the heist drama. The ‘Gabbar Singh’ and ‘DJ’ director has worked with director C Chandra Mohan. Its teaser launch today happened at the hands of Harish Shankar.

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 winner VJ Sunny plays Jagan, a self-styled petty thief in the series. He is joined by Krishna, Raviraj, Roiel and Shree. Several familiar faces such as Subbaraju, Divya Vani, Prudhvi and Divi are part of the series. The teaser’s content is to the point. As it starts, we see the protagonist declare that he is fed up with a life of poverty and wants to make loads of money by hook or crook. From shoot-outs to chases and fights, a lot is indicated by the teaser.

Producer Harshith Reddy revealed that the story pertains to small-time thieves who are like the underdogs of society. Certain vested interests, who wield influence and power, trap them into executing an evil plan. The protagonists have to pull off a mighty heist at the behest of those powerful men. If they do it, they are damned. If they don’t do it, even then they are damned.

But there could be more to it than meets the eye. Did they do it just to save their lives, or do they have any hidden motives? Will they be pronounced guilty or innocent?

Find out the answers when the show starts streaming on January 20.

CLICK HERE!! for the “ATM” Teaser.