Andhra Pradesh Aims to Support 15 Lakh Families Under ‘P4’ Initiative by August 15

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to ensure that 15 lakh ‘golden families’ (beneficiaries under the P4 welfare scheme) are adopted by mentors by August 15 this year. He highlighted speeding up the registration process to achieve this goal. So far, over 70,000 families have already received assistance under the P4 program.

During a review meeting at his camp office, the Chandrababu Naidu explained that the P4 initiative is an extension of earlier welfare and economic reforms. He also instructed officials to rename the ‘Smart AP Foundation’ to ‘Swarnandhra P4 Foundation’ to align with the scheme’s objectives. Highlighting Amaravati’s land pooling model as a case study, Naidu mentioned how 29,000 farmers were made stakeholders in the capital’s development, ensuring wealth creation for them.

Chandrababu Naidu announced that he will review the progress of P4 every 10 days to ensure timely implementation. Meanwhile, officials presented the newly designed P4 logo, which received the CM’s approval. Several major corporations, including Mila Project, Deep Rang, and Bhargo, have come forward to support the program.

As of now, 19,15,771 families have been registered as ‘golden families,’ out of which 70,272 have been adopted by mentors. Among these, the highest beneficiaries belong to BC (26,340 families), followed by SC (14,424 families) and ST (13,115 families). The government aims to expand this reach significantly in the coming months.