Andhra Pradesh Government Forms SIT to Probe Vallabhaneni Vamshi

In a significant move, the Andhra Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, has established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the allegations against former Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamshi. The SIT will be headed by Eluru Range IG GVGA Ashok Kumar, with Eluru SP Pratap Shiva Kishore and East Godavari SP Narasimha Kishore as members. The decision comes in response to multiple cases registered against Vamshi, including illegal mining, land encroachment, financial fraud, and extortion.

The government alleges that Vamshi’s illegal activities, particularly in mining, have caused a loss of approximately ₹195 crore to the state exchequer. The SIT will also probe other serious charges, including his alleged involvement in the kidnapping of a TDP office computer operator, Satyavardhan. Vamshi was previously arrested in connection with this case.

In a related development, the Vijayawada SC/ST Special Court granted three-day custody of Vamshi to the investigating authorities. The court directed that the interrogation be conducted within Vijayawada limits, from 10 AM to 5 PM daily, in the presence of his lawyer. Vamshi had filed a petition citing back pain, and the court allowed him to be interrogated while lying on a bed.

Vamshi, who won the Gannavaram seat on a TDP ticket in the 2019 elections, later switched to the YSRCP. Since then, he has been a vocal critic of the TDP and its leader, Chandrababu Naidu, often making controversial statements. TDP leaders have repeatedly accused him of illegal activities and vowed to take action against him once they returned to power.