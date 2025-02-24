x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look
Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look
Pooja Hegde Casual Look
Pooja Hegde Casual Look
Nabha Natesh Barbie Look
Nabha Natesh Barbie Look
Jyotika Stylish Look
Jyotika Stylish Look
Mrinalini Ravi Stuns In Saree
Mrinalini Ravi Stuns In Saree
Suma Kanakala in new rugged look
Suma Kanakala in new rugged look
Celebs At IND Vs PAK Match At Dubai
Celebs At IND Vs PAK Match At Dubai
Andreea Stunning Photoshoot
Andreea Stunning Photoshoot
Meenakshi Chaudhary Glows In Green
Meenakshi Chaudhary Glows In Green
Anjali Stuns In Her Latest Photoshoot
Anjali Stuns In Her Latest Photoshoot
NTR’s Super Stylish Look
NTR’s Super Stylish Look
Nitish & Keerthi Wedding at Abu Dhabi
Nitish & Keerthi Wedding at Abu Dhabi
Aishwarya Lekshmi Pretty Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Pretty Look
Aishwarya Rajesh Stunning Look
Aishwarya Rajesh Stunning Look
Sonakshi Sinha Habibi-ing
Sonakshi Sinha Habibi-ing
Sonal Chauhan Brown Chocolate Love
Sonal Chauhan Brown Chocolate Love
Trisha Stuns In Wine Colour Suit
Trisha Stuns In Wine Colour Suit
Malaika Arora Dazzling Look
Malaika Arora Dazzling Look
Pranita Subhash Traditional Look
Pranita Subhash Traditional Look
Tejaswi Madivada Cinderella Look
Tejaswi Madivada Cinderella Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Aamir Khan’s Biggest Statement about his Remuneration

Published on February 24, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
US : Mass Layoffs and Job Uncertainty
image
GV Reddy’s resignation comes as big shocker
image
Malayalam Actors’ Union declines to support Producers’ Film Strike
image
Crucial changes for Bigg Boss Telugu 9
image
Aamir Khan’s Biggest Statement about his Remuneration

Aamir Khan’s Biggest Statement about his Remuneration

Aamir Khan has shared his view on how he gets paid for movies, amid discussions about high actor pay in Indian movies. At a recent event, Aamir said that for more than 20 years, he hasn’t taken any fixed remuneration for his work. He chooses to share in the movie’s profits instead. This way, his films can be made without a big cost related to his pay. Aamir believes this gives him more freedom to be creative and makes it easier for filmmakers to get their projects made. When talking about making Taare Zameen Par, a movie about dyslexia that many weren’t sure about, Aamir said he loved the story and really wanted to make it. He explained that not including his fee in the budget helped make it possible because his movies can be made fairly cheaply, and they are sure to make that money back.

Aamir compares his profit-sharing arrangement to how artists used to be paid. He said it is similar to the old way that artists earned their income. He said that street performers play music and ask for money from the audience with a hat. People can pay if they enjoy it, or leave if they don’t. He makes money if his movies do well, but not if they fail. Aamir also said this way of working lets him do projects he cares about. This model frees him to make the movies he wants because costs are kept low, and there’s less pressure to make a lot of money back. They just need to earn back the 15-20 crores it cost to create the movie.

After taking a break after his movie Laal Singh Chaddha in 2022, Aamir is preparing to return to acting. He will be in Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna, and he will also be seen in a cameo in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie which stars Rajinikanth in the lead role.

Next Crucial changes for Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Previous Andhra Pradesh Government Forms SIT to Probe Vallabhaneni Vamshi
else

TRENDING

image
Malayalam Actors’ Union declines to support Producers’ Film Strike
image
Crucial changes for Bigg Boss Telugu 9
image
Aamir Khan’s Biggest Statement about his Remuneration

Latest

image
US : Mass Layoffs and Job Uncertainty
image
GV Reddy’s resignation comes as big shocker
image
Malayalam Actors’ Union declines to support Producers’ Film Strike
image
Crucial changes for Bigg Boss Telugu 9
image
Aamir Khan’s Biggest Statement about his Remuneration

Most Read

image
US : Mass Layoffs and Job Uncertainty
image
GV Reddy’s resignation comes as big shocker
image
Andhra Pradesh Government Forms SIT to Probe Vallabhaneni Vamshi

Related Articles

Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look Pooja Hegde Casual Look Nabha Natesh Barbie Look Jyotika Stylish Look Mrinalini Ravi Stuns In Saree Suma Kanakala in new rugged look Celebs At IND Vs PAK Match At Dubai Andreea Stunning Photoshoot Meenakshi Chaudhary Glows In Green Anjali Stuns In Her Latest Photoshoot NTR’s Super Stylish Look Nitish & Keerthi Wedding at Abu Dhabi Aishwarya Lekshmi Pretty Look Aishwarya Rajesh Stunning Look Sonakshi Sinha Habibi-ing Sonal Chauhan Brown Chocolate Love Trisha Stuns In Wine Colour Suit Malaika Arora Dazzling Look Pranita Subhash Traditional Look Tejaswi Madivada Cinderella Look