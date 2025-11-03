Andhra Pradesh to Sign 410 MoUs Worth ₹9.8 Lakh Crore at CII Partnership Summit 2025

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh announced that the state is set to sign 410 agreements to attract investments worth ₹9.8 lakh crore during the upcoming CII Partnership Summit. The two-day global business event will be held in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15.

Speaking at a press conference at the Chief Minister’s camp office in Undavalli, Lokesh said the summit will mark a major milestone in the state’s industrial growth. He emphasized that Andhra Pradesh continues to lead the country in attracting new investments, crediting the achievement to its fast-paced governance, visionary leadership, and industry-friendly policies under the “double engine government.”

Lokesh highlighted that the 30th edition of the CII Partnership Summit will serve as a global platform to discuss new challenges and opportunities in the industrial sector. He added that the event will not just focus on signing investment deals but will also host meaningful dialogues on innovation and sustainable growth.

More than 300 global industry leaders from 45 countries are expected to attend the summit. The event will feature 72 international speakers along with several sessions designed to explore emerging business trends and partnerships.

The Minister reaffirmed the NDA government’s commitment to creating employment opportunities for the youth through its flagship “Super Six” welfare programs. These include ₹1,500 monthly aid for every woman aged 19 to 59, 20 lakh new jobs or ₹3,000 monthly unemployment allowance, and free bus travel for women. The other initiatives offer ₹15,000 annually to each school-going child under the Talliki Vandanam scheme, three free gas cylinders to every household under Deepam-2, and ₹20,000 annual support to farmers through Annadata Sukhibhava.

Lokesh also revealed that Andhra Pradesh has already attracted ₹10 lakh crore in investments over the past 16 months. Global companies such as Google, TCS, Cognizant, and Premier Energy have chosen the state for one key reason, its remarkable speed of doing business.

With strong leadership, proactive governance, and investor-friendly initiatives, Andhra Pradesh is fast emerging as one of India’s most dynamic investment destinations. The upcoming summit is expected to further boost the state’s global image and open new doors for industrial growth and employment.