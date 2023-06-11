Animal Sneak Peek: A Storm Is Coming

Arjun Reddy fame Sandeep Vanga’s next Bollywood biggie Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor sneak peek has been released today. Ranbir Kapoor was presented in a never before seen avatar with action. The actor is seen like an ‘Animal’ who has a thirst for blood. The teaser is short, yet a complete mayhem. Animal will hit theatres on August 11th 2023 and the makers are following 11 sentiment. Even the sneak peek was released on June 11th at 11:11 AM.

Animal is a crime thriller and the second Bollywood film for Sandeep Reddy. Rashmika Mandanna is the lead actress. The film is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Krishnan Kumar of T-series, Murad Khetani’s Cine 1 Studios and Bhdrakali Pictures.