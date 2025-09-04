x
Home > Movie News

Anushka’s Ghaati USA Premieres Today

Published on September 4, 2025 by swathy

Anushka’s Ghaati USA Premieres Today

Queeen Anushka Shetty starrer most-awaited action thriller Ghaati, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, produced by First Frame Entertainments and presented by UV Creations, is all set for a grand release worldwide tomorrow, with USA premieres happening today. Bringing the film to the USA audience is Shloka Entertainments, a leading distribution house behind several blockbuster Telugu releases, including Sarkaru Vaari Paata. With Ghaati, they are all set to deliver yet another power-packed theatrical experience to US moviegoers.

Anushka Shetty, known for her discerning script choices and powerful screen presence, takes on a bold, never-seen-before avatar in Ghaati. In this intense, layered narrative, she portrays a woman whose journey unfolds from that of a victim to a criminal, and ultimately, to a legend, an icon who inspires and empowers her community. Her transformation is both emotionally gripping and physically intense, promising one of the most compelling performances of her career. Sharing the screen with Anushka is Vikram Prabhu, who plays the male lead.

While the film carries director Krish’s signature touch of socially conscious storytelling, Ghaati is crafted in a fully commercial format, blending mass appeal with meaningful messaging.

As evident from its trailers and promos, the film features high-octane, meticulously choreographed action sequences and an emotionally charged storyline, promising to resonate with audiences across all sections.

CLICK HERE!! for the Ghaati India & Overseas Schedules.

Content Produced by Indian Clicks, LLC

