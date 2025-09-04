Ghaati: Allu Arjun Gives His Nod To Anushka

Building anticipation for the release of Ghaati, Anushka Shetty has been connecting with colleagues and media professionals alike. Today, she had a heartfelt conversation with Allu Arjun, her long-time friend and co-star from Vedham and Rudhramadevi, where the two shared mutual respect, laughter, and fond memories.

During their lively exchange, Anushka expressed her admiration for Allu Arjun’s unwavering support throughout her career, saying, “You always seem to be connected to my most pivotal roles, both on and off screen.”

Allu Arjun, in turn, praised Anushka’s fearless choices, remarking, “You stand out as the only actress of this era willing to take on such powerful, action-driven roles.”

When asked recently about the possibility of a crossover film between Pushpa and Sheelavathi, Anushka shared her excitement, and Allu Arjun gave his nod to the idea, suggesting a two-part saga, directed by Sukumar and Krish respectively.

Allu Arjun also assured Anushka of his support for Ghaati, promising to watch the film with his family and sending warm wishes to her and the entire team ahead of its release.