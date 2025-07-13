x
AP announces Space Policy 4.0

Published on July 13, 2025

AP announces Space Policy 4.0

chandrababu

Andhra Pradesh Government announced the Space Policy 4.0, to promote industries, startups and job creation in space sector on Sunday. AP Govt has formed Space City Corporation to implement the landmark policy.

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has been focusing on leveraging the emerging opportunities in space sector and make AP home for space industries. With the newly launched Space Policy 4.0, AP Govt is planning to attract investments to the tune of about Rs 25,000 Cr.

AP Govt is even utilising the sevices of ISRO former Chairman Dr S Somnath as Honorary Space Technology Advisor to the Government of Andhra Pradesh, to fuel its efforts in this sector.

AP Govt has done extensive consultation and coordination with industrialists, experts, scientists, academicians and investors in space sector, before drafting the innovative policy.

AP Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu had even conducted a review meeting recently to prepare Space Policy.

AP Govt’s ambitious Space Policy 4.0 aims to create 5,000 direct and 30,000 indirect jobs.

Chandrababu Naidu Govt plans to set up Space Cities in Lepakshi and Tirupati. These Space Cities are envisioned to give a fillip to manufacturing, research, development and job creation in space segment.

