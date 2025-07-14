A Grand Farewell for Kota Srinivasa Rao

Legendary Tollywood actor Kota Srinivasa Rao breathed his last yesterday and the entire Tollywood mourned his demise. All the top actors, directors and technicians visited the residence of Kota Srinivasa Rao to offer their condolences and pay their last respects. A heap of fans too rushed to the residence of the veteran actor. All those who could not pay their last respects took their social media to offer their condolences. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi too posted about the demise of Kota Srinivasa Rao.

Thousands of videos of Kota Srinivasa Rao were posted on social media and netizens discussed, debated about his best work. With over 750 films in his career spanning for four decades, Kota Srinivasa Rao is one of the non-controversial actors of Tollywood. After suffering from age-related issues, Kota has been away from films from the past few years. Several actors and producers have been meeting him in his residence. The last rites were conducted by his family members yesterday evening. It is the end of an era for one of the greatest actors and it is a grand farewell from Tollywood.