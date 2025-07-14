x
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
What Happened to Indian 3?

Published on July 14, 2025 by nymisha

What Happened to Indian 3?

After Indian 2 and Game Changer ended up as massive debacles, the results impacted Indian 3. The film’s shoot is almost complete and the post-production work is happening. Last year, Lyca Productions announced that Indian 3 will release in 2025 but there are no updates rolling. The result of Game Changer has badly impacted Indian 3. Lyca has given a clarity to Shankar that there would be no budget allocated while Shankar wants more budget to reshoot some of the episodes. Kamal Haasan made sure that he would complete the shoot if the budget is allocated.

For now, the works are kept on hold due to budget issues demanded by Shankar. Netflix too backed out of the digital deal of Indian 3. Both Shankar and Kamal Haasan have charged their remuneration for the film but the business deals are yet to be closed. There is no interest from the business circles on Indian 3. The producers are puzzled about how to release this film. Shankar announced that he is focused on his dream project Velpari and he is busy working on the project. Only time will tell when Indian 3 will cross all these hurdles and will hit the screens.

