AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Vision for Pothole-Free Rural Roads

In a significant announcement in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu shared his vision for transforming rural roads using the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. Speaking during an irrigation projects discussion, Naidu laid out a practical approach to improve rural connectivity despite financial constraints.

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu drew inspiration from former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s successful implementation of the Golden Quadrilateral project, specifically highlighting the Chennai-Nellore stretch as a prime example of effective PPP implementation.

The proposed plan features a user-friendly pricing structure:

– Commercial vehicles (cars, buses, and lorries) will pay user charges

– Local vehicles (bikes, autos, and tractors) will be exempt from charges

Starting with a pilot project in the Godavari districts, AP CM Chandrababu Naidu emphasized the need for public support and MLA involvement before proceeding with tenders.

Addressing potential criticism head-on, AP CM Chandrababu Naidu stated pragmatically, “Everyone wants good roads, but there’s no magic wand. The State government doesn’t have funds—only intelligence.”

The initiative aims to solve the persistent challenge of maintaining AP rural roads while working within budget constraints, offering a sustainable solution for better rural connectivity across Andhra Pradesh.

-Sanyogita