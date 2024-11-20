x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress
Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress
Raashii Khanna Dazzling In Purple Dress
Raashii Khanna Dazzling In Purple Dress
SatyaDev In Zebra Promotions
SatyaDev In Zebra Promotions
Shraddha Srinath Interview For Mechanic Rocky
Shraddha Srinath Interview For Mechanic Rocky
Patra Lekha with designer’s
Patra Lekha with designer’s
Rakul Preet Singh’s White Love
Rakul Preet Singh’s White Love
Bhumi Pednekar Grabs Attention
Bhumi Pednekar Grabs Attention
Karishma Tanna’s Office Vibe
Karishma Tanna’s Office Vibe
Manasa Varanasi at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Pre release event
Manasa Varanasi at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Pre release event
Ashok Galla at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Pre release event
Ashok Galla at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Pre release event
After50 years of age Health Issues
After50 years of age Health Issues
Sobhita With A luxury bag collection
Sobhita With A luxury bag collection
Hansika Motwani In A Butterfly Mode
Hansika Motwani In A Butterfly Mode
Nazriya Nazim Fahadh Promotions For Sookshmadarshini
Nazriya Nazim Fahadh Promotions For Sookshmadarshini
Shraddha Das Enjoying Nature
Shraddha Das Enjoying Nature
Malaika Arora Bossy Outfit
Malaika Arora Bossy Outfit
Amyra Dastur Sunshine And Sea
Amyra Dastur Sunshine And Sea
Intermediate Fasting benefits
Intermediate Fasting benefits
Alaya F lates Bikini Shoot
Alaya F lates Bikini Shoot
Sanya malhotra’s Photodump
Sanya malhotra’s Photodump
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Official Release date of Venky’s Sankranthiki Vastunnam

Published on November 20, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Four-Story Building Collapses in Hyderabad
image
Sankranthiki Vastunnam Movie Release Date Event
image
Nagarjuna Makes Rare Comment About Sobhita Dhulipala
image
Naga Chaitanya’s Biggest Film Loading
image
Vishwak Sen signs Two New Films

Official Release date of Venky’s Sankranthiki Vastunnam

Victory Venkatesh is teaming up with Anil Ravipudi for the third time and the film is announced for Sankranthi 2024 release. The movie is in the last leg of shoot and the movie team conducted a media interaction to announce the release date of the film. Sankranthiki Vastunnam is gearing up for January 14th, 2025 release. The film is said to be a hilarious entertainer and the promotions will kickstart next month. Aishwarya Rajesh, Meenakshi Chaudhary, VT Ganeshan, Naresh and Sai Kumar will be seen in other important roles. Bheems is scoring the music and background score for Sankranthiki Vastunnam.

Sankranthiki Vastunnam is also a thriller along with loads of entertainer. Dil Raju and Shirish are the producers. Sankranthiki Vastunnam will clash with Ram Charan’s Game Changer and Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaj and these films are aimed for Sankranthi 2025 release.

Next Vishwak Sen signs Two New Films Previous AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Vision for Pothole-Free Rural Roads
else

TRENDING

image
Nagarjuna Makes Rare Comment About Sobhita Dhulipala
image
Naga Chaitanya’s Biggest Film Loading
image
Vishwak Sen signs Two New Films

Latest

image
Four-Story Building Collapses in Hyderabad
image
Sankranthiki Vastunnam Movie Release Date Event
image
Nagarjuna Makes Rare Comment About Sobhita Dhulipala
image
Naga Chaitanya’s Biggest Film Loading
image
Vishwak Sen signs Two New Films

Most Read

image
Four-Story Building Collapses in Hyderabad
image
AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Vision for Pothole-Free Rural Roads
image
Narendar Reddy’s Quash Petition: HC reserves judgement

Related Articles

Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress Raashii Khanna Dazzling In Purple Dress SatyaDev In Zebra Promotions Shraddha Srinath Interview For Mechanic Rocky Patra Lekha with designer’s Rakul Preet Singh’s White Love Bhumi Pednekar Grabs Attention Karishma Tanna’s Office Vibe Manasa Varanasi at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Pre release event Ashok Galla at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Pre release event After50 years of age Health Issues Sobhita With A luxury bag collection Hansika Motwani In A Butterfly Mode Nazriya Nazim Fahadh Promotions For Sookshmadarshini Shraddha Das Enjoying Nature Malaika Arora Bossy Outfit Amyra Dastur Sunshine And Sea Intermediate Fasting benefits Alaya F lates Bikini Shoot Sanya malhotra’s Photodump