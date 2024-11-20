Official Release date of Venky’s Sankranthiki Vastunnam

Victory Venkatesh is teaming up with Anil Ravipudi for the third time and the film is announced for Sankranthi 2024 release. The movie is in the last leg of shoot and the movie team conducted a media interaction to announce the release date of the film. Sankranthiki Vastunnam is gearing up for January 14th, 2025 release. The film is said to be a hilarious entertainer and the promotions will kickstart next month. Aishwarya Rajesh, Meenakshi Chaudhary, VT Ganeshan, Naresh and Sai Kumar will be seen in other important roles. Bheems is scoring the music and background score for Sankranthiki Vastunnam.

Sankranthiki Vastunnam is also a thriller along with loads of entertainer. Dil Raju and Shirish are the producers. Sankranthiki Vastunnam will clash with Ram Charan’s Game Changer and Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaj and these films are aimed for Sankranthi 2025 release.