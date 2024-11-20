x
Vishwak Sen signs Two New Films

Published on November 20, 2024 by swathy

Despite delivering a series of flops, Vishwak Sen has become the first choice for several directors and producers. He is currently busy with a couple of projects that are in shooting mode. His next release Mechanic Rocky is hitting the screens this Friday. Vishwak Sen has signed two new films. One of them will be directed by Jathi Ratnalu fame KV Anudeep. Vishwak Sen will play the lead role in this hilarious entertainer and S Naga Vamsi is the producer of this comic entertainer. An official announcement will be made soon and the shoot commences next year.

Vishwak Sen also signed a film for Sahu Garapati’s Shine Screens. Bheemla Nayak fame Sagar K Chandra will direct the project and the shoot starts next year. The film is said to be a mass entertainer and an announcement will be made soon. Sahu Garapati is also producing Laila with Vishwak Sen in the lead role. Vishwak Sen is also in talks for two more films and they will be locked next year.

