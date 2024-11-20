Naga Chaitanya’s Biggest Film Loading

Akkineni youngster Naga Chaitanya is busy with Thandel which happens to be the costliest attempt in his career. Chandoo Mondeti is the director and the shoot will be completed this month. Produced by GA2 Pictures, Thandel is slated for February 7th release. Naga Chaitanya has signed his next film to be directed by Virupaksha fame Karthik Varma Dandu. The shoot commences from December 12th in Hyderabad and Meenakshi Chaudhary, Pooja Hegde are rumored to play the lead actresses in this untitled film.

As per the latest update, the film’s final budget is said to be Rs 110 crores and this is the highest ever for a Naga Chaitanya’s film. Rs 30 crores will be spent on the VFX work for this mystic thriller. The pre-production work of the film is in the final stages. BVSN Prasad is the producer and the team will announce the details of the cast and crew before the shoot commences. A major portion of the shoot will take place in North India.