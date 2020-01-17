AP CM not appeared before CBI Court in Hyderabad

The CBI Special Court in Nampally, Hyderabad, gave exemption to CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy from personally appearing before it today. Jagan appeared before the court last Friday for the first time in his capacity as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. But today, CM’s advocates once again filed absentee petition for the day. However, YCP Number 2 Vijayasai Reddy along with Ex Ministers Sabita Indra Reddy and Dharmana Prasada Rao appeared before the court.

The CBI Special Court is hearing arguments in the Jagan Reddy’s Rs 43,000 Cr CBI illegal assets cases. Nearly 11 cases were filed by the CBI charging Jagan Reddy with misusing power during his father YSR Regime to get quid pro quo benefits of thousands of crores. Jagan has filed petitions for personal exemption from court appearances but his requests were not allowed.

Today, Sabita Indra Reddy and Dharmana Prasada Rao are appearing before the court in the Penna Clements. Jagan’s failure to appear before the court triggered national level debate. How can a CM go on disregarding the court directives without personally appearing for so many weeks for eight months?