CBI Court dismisses Jagan petitions, must appear next Friday

In its sensational orders, the Hyderabad CBI Special Court dismissed AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy’s petition to take up hearing in 5 of his 11 multi-crore illegal assets cases jointly. This is considered a big blow to the CM. The crucial order was issued by the Court which was angry against Jagan Reddy for not personally appearing before the court today despite repeated warnings. Now, with his petitions dismissed, Jagan would have no alternative any more but to himself appear before the CBI Special Court without fail next Friday ie Jan 24.

Another petition filed by Jagan for not holding court trials on ED cases simultaneously with the CBI cases. The ED cases hearings will begin on Jan 24 itself. Jagan Reddy has not been given exemption from personal appearance before the court in ED cases also. So, it’s going to be a very tough time for AP CM from next week. The 11 CBI cases will be taken up for hearings separately which will be a prolonged and protracted thing.

Amid this, the AP CMO has once again contacted the Amit Shah Office in Delhi for an appointment for Jagan Reddy tomorrow. Political circles are doubtful whether Amit Shah would risk giving appointment because of controversy over Jagan court cases and also his arbitrary decision against Amaravati Capital.