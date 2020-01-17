Prabhas20: Grandeur set Exposed

Six months after the release of Saaho, Prabhas started the shoot of his next film that is tentatively titled Jaan. Radha Krishna Kumar is the director and Pooja Hegde is the leading lady. The shoot of the film started today and Prabhas himself revealed the news through a picture from the lavish set. The makers spent a bomb already to recreate Europe for the film.

The set looked grand enough with a bunch of wall mounted picture frames. Prabhas was spotted looking towards them in the click. The film is aimed for release during the end of this year. UV Creations and Gopikrishna Movies are the producers.