Rising criticism against Pawan-BJP ties but TDP silent

The TDP is maintaining a calculated silence on the latest alliance between Jana Sena and BJP. At the same time, the TDP leaders are demanding now that the Modi government at the Centre should clarify its stand on the arbitrary shifting of Amaravati Capital City by the Jagan Reddy government. Also, the TDP is also demanding immediate interference of the Centre to protect the interests of farmers who sacrificed their ancestral lands for Capital construction. Political circles see this as a new strategy adopted by Chandrababu Naidu to counter the pressure tactics being used against it by the BJP leaders.

On the other hand, the YCP and Communist parties are harshly criticising Pawan Kalyan for his overnight change of ideological loyalties. How can Pawan forget his Che Guevara fighting spirit so fast? They are asking whether Pawan wants to merge his party with the saffron brigade eventually to himself wear RSS iconic khaki shorts like a ‘Lagu Veera’ but not Che Guevara. Even political comedy expert KA Paul accused Pawan of prostrating before the Modi-Shah now after having done the same before Mayawati in the past. Paul says that just like Chiranjeevi, his brother Power Star is also craving for power for which Pawan will close down his Jana Sena any moment just like Praja Rajyam.