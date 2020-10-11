AP Govt declares open war on judges and courts

In the face of daily trials launched against CM Jagan in the CBI Court, the AP Government has launched a scathing attack on the judges of the Supreme Court and the High Court once more. The Government said that the judges began acting in a partial manner to issue orders benefitting TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. AP Government ‘s Advisor Kallam Ajay Reddy said all this at a press conference, giving an indication that the AP CM was prepared for a big showdown with judges on his cases.

Ajay Reddy launched a direct attack on Supreme Court Judge NV Ramana, saying that he was directly influencing the AP Chief Justice JK Maheswari. As a result, Chandrababu Naidu’ wishes were being fulfilled and all important cases were being referred to Naidu-preferred judges like Justice Sesha Sai, Justice Satyanarayana Murthy, Justice Somayajulu and Justice Ramesh’s benches.

Ajay Reddy criticised that High Court Judge Justice Somayajulu has given stay on the GO issued by the AP Government on Amaravati land scam. Also, the High Court issued a gag order on the former Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas.

Ajay Reddy said that a complaint was already given to the Chief Justice of India saying that some judges in the High Court and a sitting judge in the Supreme Court have started conspiracies to destabilise the elected AP Government. Justice Lalitha acted in violation of principles of justice in the ESI scam case involving Atchannaidu.