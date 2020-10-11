Sunil locked for a crucial role in F3

Young director Anil Ravipudi is all set to recreate the magic of F2 with F3. Venkatesh and Varun Tej are locked to reprise their roles and the regular shoot commences from December. Comic actor Sunil has been roped in for a crucial role in this full-length entertainer. Anil Ravipudi retained the lead actors, actresses but he is picking up actors whom he never worked with for other important roles. Sunil heard the narration recently and he gave his nod immediately.

Tamannaah and Mehreen are the leading ladies and F3 is aimed for summer 2021 release. Dil Raju will produce the film and Devi Sri Prasad is the music composer. Venkatesh will join the sets initially while Varun Tej will complete his portions for the boxing drama before he makes his presence on F3 sets. More details about the film are awaited.