Disha’s parents to move SC on RGV’s ‘Disha Encounter’

Nearly a year after the gang rape and gruesome murder of Disha rocked the nation, the case continues to be in news.

Controversy’s favourite child Ram Gopal Varma has decided to make a movie on the woman veterinary doctor who was raped and killed in December 2019. The veterinarian’s body was found at Shadnagar in Hyderabad on November 28 last year, a day after she went missing.

Disha’s parents on Sunday said they will move heaven and earth to stop the release of the movie. They told the media that they will even the Supreme Court, if need be. Already, they had moved the High Court seeking to stop the release of the movie. The petitioners named RGV Film Factory and Ram Gopal Varma, the Telangana government, Cyberabad Police Commissioner and the Central Board of Film Certification, as respondents.

Disha’s parents said RGV did not take their consent for making a movie, while Ram Gopal Varma contended that the movie is a fictional movie based on real incidents and that he doesn’t need anyone’s permission. Taking to his Twitter handle, RGV wrote, “With regard to speculations on DISHA ENCOUNTER film I once again want to clarify that it’s a fictional story based upon many cases from Nirbhaya rape onwards”

RGV has already released the trailer of the movie ”Disha Encounter” on social media platforms. However, Disha’s parents objected to the official release of the movie trailer. The trailer begins with “On November 26 2019, a gang of 4 in Hyderabad raped, killed and burnt a young woman.” The four men, all lorry workers, leering at Disha and later bundling her into a truck. The heart wrenching scenes from the trailer show the four men raping and killing the woman by smothering her and later burning her body. The trailer has attracted 2.9 million views since its launch two weeks ago. The official trailer has so far attracted more than 72,000 likes. Enraged parents objected to the trailer stating that how can people express their liking to the trailer when it was insensitive to the feelings of the family.

This is not the first time that RGV courted trouble. Earlier, Amrutha Varshini, whose husband Pranay Kumar was hacked to death in Miryalaguda in September 2018, had moved a district court against RGV’s movie Murder. The movie was based on the macabre murder of Pranay Kumar. Amrutha’s father Maruthi Rao was the prime accused. Maruthi Rao, who spent some time in prison in connection with Pranay’s murder, hung himself to death in Hyderabad in March, 2020. Amrutha had stated that Ram Gopal Varma was making the film without the permission of Pranay’s family.