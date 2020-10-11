Gangavva exits Bigg Boss, Nagarjuna to fund her new house

Flamboyant Tollywood star Nagarjuna assured Milkuri Gangavva, one of the popular Bigg Boss-4 contestants, to fund the construction of a new house.

Gangavva, who quit Bigg Boss on Saturday due to health reasons, sought help for construction of a new house in her village in Lambadipally in Jagtial district. Bigg Boss housemates including Akhil, Lasya, Monal, Abishek, Amma Rajsekhar and Sohail were deeply distrubed at the voluntary exit of Gangavva.

The 60-year-old could not fight back her tears so were the housemates. Nagarjuna and the housemates were moved when she revealed her personal story. Gangavva, while leaving the house, narrated how her son physically abused her and left to Muscat leaving her in debts. Her parents got her married when she was five year old. She had recalled how she lost her daughter after suffering from seizures and how she had to struggle to get her daughter admitted to a government hospital. It was one emotional moment for everyone, including Nagarjuna who just about managed to fight back tears.

Gangavva had voluntarily exited the house owing to her ill-health. She played superbly in the Bigg Boss house and was a favourite among the housemates. She had often complained about her health and requested Nagarjuna to send her back to her village. She complained that she was not able to eat or sleep. Nagarjuna had earlier convinced her to stay in the house. However, Gangavva’s health condition did not improve. A team of doctors

conducted a battery of tests.

On Saturday, Gangavva again requested “Pedda anna” (Bigg Boss). Nagarjuna had shown her medical reports to the viewers and appealed to Bigg Boss’ to send her back to her village as per her request.

Before leaving, Gangavva touched the floor of the house as a mark of prayer and hugged the housemates. It was one touching moment as everyone broke into tears at the separation. Nagarjuna called Gangavva a “strong and an amazing lady, a huge inspiration for many ”. He lauded Gangavva for “playing well” and assured that he will personally fund the construction of a new house in her village.

Gangavva lives in a dilapidated house in her village in Lambadipally in Jagital. An agricultural worker who became an overnight star on YouTube. She shot into fame through a YouTube channel named ‘My Village Show’ in Telugu. She became an instant hit catching the attention of the film industry. Soon enough, she got movie offers including ‘iSmart Shankar’ and ‘Mallesham’ and appeared in several shows in Telugu channels.

She had also participated and delivered a speech at NASSCOM Foundation Tech for Good Summit 2019 and received ‘Woman Achiever Award 2020’ from Woman Development and Child Welfare Department (Department of Language and Culture), the government of Telangana.