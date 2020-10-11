‘A1 Jagan’ has no moral right to write letters to CJI: TDP

Former Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has strongly objected to AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy writing a letter to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) against the judges and courts, saying that it was like the devil quoting from the scriptures. He termed it as laughable that CM Jagan, who was A1 in 12 chargesheets of the CBI and 5 chargesheets of the ED wrote the letter to the CJI. It was unfortunate that on the one hand, the Chief Minister was making mockery of democracy and the Constitution and undermined the Rule of Law while, on the other hand, he was talking about violations of the same Constitution and democratic institutions. It was indeed an audacious and arrogant move on the part of Mr. Jagan Reddy to resort to mud-slinging on the judges directly. No prime accused in so many cases displayed such audacity to attack the courts in the past. This was undoubtedly a huge setback to the judiciary of the nation. In its affidavit, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has stated that the AP CM indulged in Rs. 43,000 Cr corruption.

Mr. Ramakrishnudu recalled that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had attached already over Rs. 4,000 worth property belonging to Mr. Jagan Reddy. A person facing such serious charges in the CBI and the ED had no moral right to comment on others. It was nothing but the misuse of power that the people had given the CM for the sake of rendering service for them but not for his selfish, personal interests. Jagan Reddy’s letter to the CJI would carry no weight considering his dubious track record of being an A1 in 16 chargesheets. The letter might be an attempt to browbeat the lower levels of judiciary at a time when the CM’s illegal assets cases were coming up for daily trials in the CBI Special Court. The courts had only issued stay orders on the AP Government’s GOs since they were in violation of the Constitution and the laws of the land.

Stating that Jagan Reddy began his rule with violations, Mr. Ramakrishnudu asked how it could be termed as wrong for the High Court to stay the CRDA Repeal decision for the sake of protecting the Constitutional rights of the farmers. The Amaravati farmers sacrificed over 34,000 acres for which the Government cannot shun it responsibility. It was also nothing wrong for the court to block the shifting of the Government officers when the decentralisation and CRDA Repeal Bills were still pending for final clearance.