Be on high alert, cautions KCR

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday instructed officials to be on high alert as the state is experiencing heavy rainfall and take necessary measures to prevent any loss to property or lives.

Heavy rains were recorded in several parts of Telangana on Friday. Several districts received light to moderate rainfall, including parts of Hyderabad, a few received heavy to very heavy rainfall, especially in erstwhile Warangal and Karimnagar. Heavy rain very likely to occur at isolated places in Karimnagar, Warangal urban, Adilabad, Khammam, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Nirmal, Mancherial, Jagtial , Peddapalli, Mulugu, rural Mahabubabad, Bhadrachalam and Suryapet.

The CM held a high-level review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan with senior officials from the Disaster Management, Revenue, Water Resources, Electricity, Municipal, Panchayat Raj, Agriculture, and Road and Buildings. The Chief Minister directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to hold meetings with district collectors, police commissioners and SPs on a daily basis. The CM asked the CS to obtain district-wise information and give out necessary suggestions to officials to take up relief and rehabilitation measures. Rao said there is a forecast of heavy to very heavy rains which may continue to lash the state in the next three to two days and underscored the need for taking preventive measures in districts.

Relief and rescue measures to be taken on a war footing at the required places and the official machinery should work with an aim that not even a single life is lost due to the rain or floods. He wanted to set up the Control Rooms wherever they are necessary and monitor the situation 24-hours.

The Central Water Commission in its report had said that heavy rains were recorded in the lower Godavari region and flood levels might raise at Dummugudem (55.82 meters), Bhadrachalam (49.59 meters) and Eturunagaram (73.22 meters) in the coming few days.