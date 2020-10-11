Megha’s Ferrari kills one, injures 3

A man was killed and three others grievoulsy injured when a speeding Ferrari sports car rammed them in Madhapur, Hyderabad’s IT hub.

The car is registered in the name of Megha Enginnering and Infrastructures Limited (MIEL).

A wathman died on the spot while three others were critically injured in the accident that occurred at around 6.20 pm on Sunday.

Police have arrested the driver of the car which was cruising at a high speed of 150kmph. Police are yet to ascertain if the Ferrari sports car was driven by the owner of the vehicle or the driver.

The clear tyre marks indicate that the driver was speeding, lost control of the vehicle and rammed into people. , police said. The right portion of the car was completely damaged.

P.V. Krishna Reddy is the managing director of the $2.8 billion Megha Engineering and Infrastructure.He cofounded it with his uncle, P.P.Reddy, in 1989 to build small pipes for municipalities. Megha is majorly ibuilding infrastructure projects such as dams, natural gas distribution networks, power plants and roads. Currently, Megha is also involved in construction of the Polavaram project.