Home > Politics

AP Govt to release three white papers in Assembly

Published on July 18, 2024 by

AP Govt to release three white papers in Assembly

The Andhra Pradesh state government would release three more white papers in the State Assembly, which is scheduled to begin from July 22. It was initially said that chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu would release white paper on law and order on Thursday. However, he differed at the last minute and announced that the three white papers would be released on the floor of the Assembly.

The chief minister had so far released three white papers – sand policy, Polavaram and Amaravati. He plans to release three more white papers – law and order, finance and excise policy. As the Assembly is to be convened on July 22, the chief minister wanted to use that platform to release the white papers.

The government has been releasing the white papers to nail the previous YSR Congress government on development of the state. In the sand policy white paper, the government alleged that the previous YSR Congress government had robbed the natural resources. The YSR Congress leaders have exploited the natural resources in the state and looted the state.

He also blamed the YSR Congress government for neglecting the Polavaram project. He said that the neglect of the project had caused damages to the diaphragm wall of the project. The floods in 2020 have caused damage to the diaphragm wall of the project. The spillway channel was not completed and the balance of the upper earth cum rock fill dam was not completed. This had caused breaches to the diaphragm wall, the government said.

In the white paper on Amaravati, the government also blamed the previous YSR Congress for neglecting the project. The buildings were not touched for five years and the unfinished works were left to their fate. This had caused serious damage to the project, the government said and had spent Rs 36 crore on jungle clearance. The government had assigned the task of testing the strength of the iron and other works to the IITs in Chennai and Hyderabad.

