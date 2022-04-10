AP Ministers resignations reach Raj Bhavan

The resignations of all the 24 ministers from the Andhra Pradesh cabinet reached Raj Bhavan late on Saturday. Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan is likely to give his signature accepting the resignations by noon on Sunday.

The Ministers have submitted their resignations to chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at the cabinet meeting on April 7. All the 24 ministers have given their resignations to facilitate the chief minister to have free hand in the formation of the new cabinet.

Though all the 24 resignations were sent to the Governor, at least half-a-dozen of them would be accommodated in the new cabinet. The chief minister had already told the outgoing ministers that he wishes to retain some of them in the new cabinet.

The chief minister had already finalized the list of new cabinet ministers. The list is in his hands now and is likely to reach the Raj Bhavan by Sunday evening. The new cabinet is scheduled to be formed and the oath of office and secrecy is to be administered by the Governor at 11.31 am on Sunday.

The chief minister had also invited the outgoing ministers, officials and some of the guests to join the hi-tea with the new cabinet at 1 pm on the same day. The state administration had made all arrangements for the new cabinet swearing-in and also hi-tea to be held at the Velagapudi secretariat.

The chief minister’s office is also set to communicate to the probable ministers to be available for the swearing-in on Monday. Accordingly, the police would send special passes to the family members of the ministers to be sworn-in to reach the venue ahead of the schedule.