Huge Craze for KGF: Chapter 2 in North

After KGF: Chapter 1 ended up as a humongous hit, the sequel is carrying huge expectations. The pre-release sales are exceptional across the country and the film is expected to open with a bang. Trade analysts are surprised with the film’s buzz and the sales in the North Indian belt. There are predictions that the film would gross more than Rs 40 crores in North India on day one. Considering the buzz and the craze, the makers and the distributors are planning early morning shows for the film in the major cities like Mumbai, Delhi and Pune. The special premiere shows are expected to start at 6 AM.

The ticket prices too are hiked and the special premiere tickets are expected to be sold for Rs 2000 which is huge. The team of KGF: Chapter 2 is aggressively promoting the film all over. Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 2 is the story of Rocky Bhai, the new don of the Kolar Gold Fields. Yash plays Rocky Bhai in this high voltage action entertainer. KGF: Chapter 2 is gearing up for a record release on April 14th in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam languages.